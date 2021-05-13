Colors Kannada Gave Better Script to Kanmani and Not Sudeep?

Looks like Kanmani who has come as a special host to Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has become the talk of the town. Kanmani is said to be RJ Shraddha but an official confirmation about her identity is awaited.

Actor Sudeep is being hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 8 but due to some health issues. Sudeep couldn’t host a couple of episodes and show makers roped in Kanmani for a change to the audience. Guess what? Now, every Bigg Boss viewer is talking about her on social media. Some of them are heaped praises to Kanmani, the way she is asking questions to the contestants.

Many of them would be believing it is Kanmani's own script. We have learnt from our sources that, Colors Kannada gave the script to Kanamni that’s why she was able to talk well, it’s the show makers duty to provide the script for the host and they will go as channel planned, they can’t go against them. A section of the audience who have got to know that Colors Kannada gave a better script to Kanmani.

They are asking on social media that, Why didn’t they give these kind of interesting scripts to Sudeep. Netizens are asking why they are trying to dominate host Sudeep by giving the better script to Kanmani. If you ask us, Colors Kannada were failed to announce Bigg Boss Kannada 8 winner due to sudden suspension and they thought to cheer up the audience with good content. Probably, they did only entertain to the audience and not to blame or put anyone down.

Truth be told, Sudeep is an irreplaceable host to Bigg Boss Kannada and we can’t imagine the show without him. What’s say, guys? Let us know in the comments section below.