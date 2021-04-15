Colors Kannada Focusing Only On Aravind-Divya, Ignoring Other Contestants: BBK Viewers

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss has been in the headlines since it started. For the past few days, the Colors Kannada channel and show makers are mostly concentrating on Divya U and Aravind KP. We can say that these two contestants are getting good TRP ratings for Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. The recent episode and also the new promo revolved around this couple.

Netizens are pointing out that Colors Kannada channel and BBK makers are focusing on Divya U and Aravind KP only. The other contestants were also doing very well but they were ignored. In the last two days, the promo of the show mostly focussed on this couple hardly giving any footage to other contestants said BBK viewers.

The couple got more highlighted in the college task after Divya U gave ring to Arvind KP. BBK fans are loving this couple and their chemistry but they are saying that the channel should also show other contestants. Even Divya S and Manju share a good equation. Vaishnavi, Raghu, Priyanka T, Prashanth S, and Chandrachud are also playing the game well added BBK fans and are now requesting the channel and the makers to focus on other contestants too.