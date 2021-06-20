Colors Kannada to Extend Duration of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

There has been a lot of curiosity over the second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. The show had to be suspended suspended following a shutdown across Karnataka because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The first episode of BBK 8 was aired on February 28 and featured 20 contestants. Apparently, the show was to run only for 106 days or 15 weeks, but due to the increasing spread of COVID-19, it was called off on 8th May. Now, the show runners Colors Kannada, have decided to resume the show with the remaining 12 contestants and complete the rest of the 28 days.

However, a source in the know tells us that the show runners intend to extend the duration of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings, which is currently scheduled to last 28 days. They say that it may be extended to three weeks, but it is yet to be confirmed officially.

Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh are the 12 contestants who will re-enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house in the second innings. The contestants will be quarantined for a week before being sent into the Bigg Boss House.