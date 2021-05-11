Colors Kannada to Declare Aravind-Divya Best Jodi of Bigg Boss Season 8

Looks like Colors Kannada are not leaving any stone unturned to make the last two episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada season-8, memorable, and they are trying a lot to appease the viewers with the special content.

We have learnt from reliable sources that in the Wednesday episode Colors Kannada would be rewarding the contestants based upon the contestants' performance. On the other hand, rumours are spreading fast that Colors Kannada are likely to declare Aravind and Divya Uruduga as the best Jodi of Bigg Boss Kannada season-8.

There are a group of fans who always watch the show only for them. When Divya Uruduga left for the treatment, the show TRPs rating dipped as many of the Divya Uruduga fans have quit the show, as they couldn't bear to watch the show without her.

The duo has several fans - pages on social media that are widely promoting them. If the show had a proper grand finale episode then Aravind KP might emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss-8.

We have to wait and watch whether Colors Kannada will declare them as the best Jodi of Bigg Boss 8. If Colors Kannada announces then, it will be great news for Araviya fans.

Can’t wait to watch today and tomorrow's last episodes of Bigg Boss 8. It is worth mentioning here that the show will not be airing on a regular time 9:30 pm. The special episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will air on Colors Kannada at 7:30 pm.

