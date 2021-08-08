Colors Kannada to Decide Bigg Boss 8 Winner With First Innings Performance

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is receiving a lot of flak on social media for the grand finale episode.

Bigg Boss viewers are complaining on social media that they are irritating the contestants with some old conversations and also boring BBK viewers with repeated VTs.

Netizens are also asking is colors Kannada thinking it’s a normal weekend or grand finale episode. They seem to be asking the show organisers why are they taking revenge on the popular contestants Aravind, Divya Uruguda.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that the show makers are likely to decide the winner based on the first innings performance as they were in the house for 72 days without any contact with the outside world.

They also take the performance and voting into consideration but they are planning to consider mostly the performance of contestants in the first innings, as per the buzz.

If they really go by the first innings performance, there’s a chance for Aravind to lift the trophy like a king in tomorrow's episode.

It remains to be seen how colors Kannada is going to decide the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Can’t wait to watch tomorrow's grand finale episode. Yes, even we are waiting.