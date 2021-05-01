Colors Kannada Confirms No Elimination This Week: Deets Inside

Colors Kannada channel is getting a lot of hate from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 viewers. The channel officially confirmed that there is no weekend episode with Sudeep for this week too. In a tweet posted on its official handle, Colors Kannada stated that due to the pandemic situation the weekend episode with the Bigg Boss host, Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe has been cancelled. Talking about this week's eviction, the nominated contestants include Divya S, Priyanka, Manju, Prashanth S, Chakravarthy, and Aravind KP. According to the source, there will be no elimination for this week due to lockdown in the State.

Netizens have slammed the show makers for making this season of Bigg Boss Kannada boring and dubbed it as a flop. They say that no contestants inside the house are great and the contestant who really entertained was unfairly evicted from the house last week. BBK viewers are so angry that they are asking Colors Kannada to wind up the show if they want to run the show without Sudeep and evictions.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is losing its TRP for the last few weeks due to the boring tasks and absence of Sudeep. BBK viewers say that they are not finding any entertainment in the glass house. They have also accused the channel of focusing only on love stories.