Colors Kannada Confirms Aravind KP Winner of Bigg Boss 8?

Kannada Bigg Boss 8 which is being hosted by Sudeep has become the talk of the town. Like all the previous seasons of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', in Season 8 too, we got to see some contestants who ermeged as really strong individuals and players from the beginning.

There's no denying Aravind KP is one of the strongest contestants in the current season of Bigg Boss. Aravind made sure that he performed all the tasks in the house with utmost diplomacy and compeittive spirit.

Several fans are rooting for him on social media. If you have any doubts, who will become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. There's no need to wait for the grand finale episode because the show makers revealed the winner's name accidentally in the latest promo. If you look at the promo of tonight's episode, which was shared by Colors Kannada on their official page, you will know what I am talking about. The promo showcases all the six contestants, but they are going to telecast the VT of Aravind KP in tonight's episode.

Why Colors Kannada Cannot Make Divya Uruduga Bigg Boss Winner or Runner Up



Also Read: Who Will Be The Winner of BBK8? Which Contestant Will Be Runner Up

Also Read : Chakravarthi Chandrachud Creates Record on Bigg Boss

For those who are unversed, Aravind KP is a motor sport enthusiast. The show runners (Colors Kannada) has brought his favorite vehicle to the Bigg Boss house. Aravind KP's journey which will aired in the BBK episode tonight is going to break all TRP records.

The show makers could highlight other contestants' VTs also because right from Aravind to Prashanth, all the contestants remaining in the house right now are strong and hugely popular. The show runners have chosen only Aravind KP, which means the makers are pretty aware of his fan following and they know for sure Aravind KP will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

There's no need to worry about the votes because his sea of fans are on the job and will ensure he gets enough before the finals of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. If you look at social media, you can see how Aravind KP fans are promoting him and urging other show lovers to vote for him. Is there any contestant who is better deserving than Aravind to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8? Do let us know in the Sakshi Post comment section below.