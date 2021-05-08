Colors Kannada Clarifies: Bigg Boss Will Go On, Kichcha Sudeep Still Unwell

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss has been grabbing the headlines for various reasons. The Karnataka government has announced a complete lockdown across the state and there had been a lot of pressure to stop all reality shows.

A few popular Kannada channels had aired the views expressed by social activists about ending Bigg Boss show. Colors Kannada, who learnt about all the talk about stopping the show have issued a clarification to all the rumours. They have stated in no uncertain terms that they won’t stop the show anytime soon unless it becomes too inevitable.

So dear readers, Bigg Boss Kannada will continue as usual as it might cheer up the audience during such difficult times. The show makers have also further added that Kichcha Sudeep is not keeping well, and hence won't be available to host the show this weekend as well.

They have requested viewers not to believe in rumors about the show being stopped midway. They have clearly stated that the show will go on.

Sakshi Post wishes a speedy recovery to Bigg Boss Kannada host and actor Sudeep.