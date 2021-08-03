Colors Kannada Bumper Offer to Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Contestants

The much watched TV reality show 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8' has reached its final stage. The last week of 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8' is currently underway and the countdown to the grand finale has begun.

Meanwhile, the 'Bigg Boss' has given a golden opportunity to all the contestants before the grand finale.'Bigg Boss' has given a bumper offer of Rs 2 lakh to six contestants who have played a long journey of 113 days in two innings of 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8'. With this being the last week, Bigg Boss contestants will be under scrutiny for their individuality.

The votes that come in for the contestants in the final are also likely to depend on this week’s performance of the contestants. Thus 'Bigg Boss' has assigned special tasks to the contestants to earn two lakh rupees. This is just an incentive to make the competition tougher at this stage.'Bigg Boss' is expected to assign individual task to each contestant throughout the week and they can score points. A contestant who gets highest score at the end of the week stands a chance to win 2 lakh rupees in addition to the money he/she may earn from staying in the Bigg Boss house.

Manju Pavagada, Aravind KP, Prashant Sambargi, Vaishnavi Gowda, Divya Suresh and Divya Uruduga are competing for this cash prize. Let's see who from among these contestants will get it.

