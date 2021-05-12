Colors Kannada Asks Who's BBK8 Best Captain, Netizens Answer Will Shock You

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season-8 has been hitting the headlines since its launch. The show makers are canceling the show because of the second wave of Coronavirus.

In a recent promo, Colors Kannada was asked to choose the best captain of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Bigg Boss fans who are regularly following the show have voted their own favorite contestants. If you ask us, who got more votes. Any wild guesses? There’s no prize money for guessing?

He is none other than Aravind KP, many of the audience have chosen Aravind KP as the best captain of season 8. Aravind KP is the most popular contestant, thanks to his impeccable performance in the house.

The show is going to end by tonight’s episode but Audience will surely remember Kannada season-8, especially for Aravind and Divya Uruduga as they are one of the reasons for the show to become successful.