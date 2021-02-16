Colors Kannada Announces Bigg Boss Season 8 Grand Opening Date: Check BBK8 Launch Time

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Start date had been bugging the small screen audience for long now. Finally, after days of suspense, Colors Kannada has revealed the date and time for the start of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

The channel released a promo which talks about the date, time and number of days the show will go on for. Featuring Kichcha Sudeep in dual avatar, BBK8 makers have given out all the details in the promo itself. Have a look...

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will go on for 100 days as in earlier seasons too. With some 18 celebrities expected to contest in Kannada's biggest TV reality show, the show promises to have some new elements this time around.

The Bigg Boss show organisers have already hinted at quarantining BBK8 contestants who will be entering the glass house. As per reports, contestants will be expected to undergo COVID19 screening, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, the channel is busy finalising the list of contestants who will participate in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. While names like Geetha Bhatt, Vijay Suriya, Jayaram Karthik, Sunil Raoh, Vinaya Prasad, Hanumantha and Sonu Gowda are making the rounds as probable contestants, there is no official confirmation on the same either by the names mentioned here or the Bigg Boss show makers.

Colors Kannada have been tightlipped about Names of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants and keeping the juicy details of the show under wraps. By the way, besides the mandatory COVID test and quarantine rules for BBK8 contestants, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will have a lot of new elements incorporated with a different kind of a theme. As per the buzz, Kichcha Sudeep is expected to implement the lockdown theme for Kannada Bigg Boss in season 8.

Now that the muhurat has been set for February 28 at 6.01 pm, Kannada bigg boss fans can't wait to know what's in store for them in the latest season.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for exclusive information about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.