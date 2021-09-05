Cold War Between These Contestants In Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House?

Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the finest actors and a top star in Tollywood. Few years ago, he also made his blockbuster small screen debut and hosted a couple of shows. Now, he is back to entertain all of us with his charming skills in Bigg Boss.

Just a few hours to go for the premiere episode to get started and the names of contestants who are entering the show have been leaked on social media before the grand launch episode.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house and they will remain locked up inside till their Elimination. Looks like they are already into the game. Yes, what you read is right.

As per buzz, three of the contestants including, Uma Devi of Karthika Deepam, Anee Master and Sarayu Roy apparently had their first disagreement in the house over household chores. It is being said that the differences have led to a Cold War between them. If this has indeed happened in the very first episode, then we are sure Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to be loaded with masala.

Let’s wait and watch whose mistake leads to the fight.Stay tuned.