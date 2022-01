Prior to the launch of the most anticipated serial of the year - Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, Zee Telugu organized its first-ever press meet and a special preview of the show on 28th January at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad.

The show features Haritha as Seetha Ratnam, Singer Mano as Govardhan, Meghana Lokesh as Chaitra and Madhu as Viraj and will premiere on 31st January. The show will air every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm only on Zee Telugu.