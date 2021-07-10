Choose The Best Saturday Look of Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant

Yet again, Aravind KP, Divya U, and Vaishnavi have proved that they are the best contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. In a latest development, Colors Kannada has posted pictures of the contestants on their official Instagram handle. They have posted photos of contestants' weekend looks.

"Your Likes will judge who has the Best Look on Saturday. Which contestant's photo gets the most looks is "Best Look" Contest Winner "Colors Kannada posted on Instagram. However, we think that every contestant looks stunning.

And as cliched as it sounds, Aravind KP has got a good number of likes from the audience around 75k likes. The second place goes to Vaishnavi Gowda with 65k likes. Vaishnavi looks gorgeous in her Saturday attire. We need not tell you that Vaishnavi has a massive special fan base for her weekend outfits and BBK8 viewers have already given her the title Fashion Icon of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Divya Urudugu stands third with 55k likes. Anyways, BBK viewers are now waiting for Kichcha Sudeep's look on the BBK8 stage.