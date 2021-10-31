Chinna Ponnu Leaves Bigg Boss Tamil House After 4 Weeks

Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are all set to witness the fourth elimination in the house on Sunday. However, this is the third elimination of contestants as Namitha Marimuthu opted out of the show on her own because of health issues.

Now, the latest buzz is that Tamil folk singer Chinna Ponnu will be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 this week by host Kamal Haasan.

Bigg Boss viewers already expected Chinna Ponnu's elimination as she got the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. The nominated contestants of this week include Varun, Abhinay, Pavni Reddy, Imman Annachi, Thamarai Selvi, Isaivani, Priyanka Deshpande, Chinna Ponnu and Akshara Reddy.

While Priyanka, Pavni, Akshara, Imman Annachi, and Varun are said to have been saved in yesterday's episode, Chinna Ponnu, Abhinay, Thamarai Selvi, and Isaivani have entered the danger zone.

Earlier, in the third week of eliminations, Chinna Ponnu was expected to leave due to fewer votes. However, Abishek Raaja bid goodbye to the show because of his negative behaviour. So, Chinna Ponnu was saved for another week. But it appears she is going to leave the house today.