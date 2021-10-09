China Box Office: Battle at Lake Changjin Collections Touch 500 Million Dollars

Now that slowly movies are releasing in theatres and audience are coming back to the cinema halls, the collection of films are also going back to how it normally was on Box office. According to Chinese government sources, on Friday China's cinema box office topped RMB4.2 billion ($651 million) for the seven-day National Holiday period.

It was “The Battle at Lake Changjin” that made the highest collection. It grossed RMB3.50 billion ($543 million) by 5 pm local time on Friday. That was its ninth day of release. Following that it was “My Country, My Parents” on the second position in terms of collection. The film earned RMB1.08 billion ($167 million).

Both films are released on the same day, on Sept. 30 as it is Oct 1 marks the celebration of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China. It is the holiday week in the country.

Also Read: Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings India Box Office Collections Cross 10 Crore

Collection for films was seen in 2019 as after that the world was shut due to Covid19. Cinema halls were closed and no films were properly released in theatres in 2020. So now in 2021, the sum is 5% lower than the RMB 4.4 billion reported in 2019. The ten-day total in 2019 was RMB5 billion, including the weekend preceding the 2019 national holiday.

Naturally, the box office took a hit this year too. Compared to 2019, the collection is not too high. This year saw a 27% deficit compared to 2019.

Talking about “The Battle at Lake Changjin”, the film has become the eighth highest-grossing film in China. The film is expected to overtake “Avengers: Endgame” which is in sixth place with RMB4.25 billion ($659 million – accounting for exchange rate). The overall record belongs to “Wolf Warrior 2” which is in the first position with RMB5.69 billion ($882 million).