Check Who’s Handling Shanmukh Jaswanth’s Instagram Account

Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the confirmed contestants who would be entering Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. As we all know Star Maa is all set to launch the fifth season of the popular Telugu reality show on September 5. All the contestants are handing over their mobile phones to their family members before entering the glass house.

The shooting for the pilot episode started on September 3, 2021, and the entry song of host Nagarjuna turned out to be great, as per sources. Later, all the contestants were seen entering the glass house.

The contestants have already handed over their mobile phones and for most of the celebrities, their social media accounts were being managed by their family members.

But, in case of Shannu, his Instagram account which has over 1.7 million followers will be henceforth handled by Infinitum Media. He has reportedly hired the PR firm to manage his Instagram handle before entering the house. Thus, from now on, whatever posts are seen in Shanmukh’s account, it will be posted by Infinitum Media.

Besides Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Artist Priya, VJ Sunny, Lahari Shari, Lobo, Swetha Varma, Uma Devi, Singer Sree Rama Chandra, Viswa, Maanas among others are the names of the celebrities doing the rounds on social media as contestants. We have to wait for the premiere episode to be aired on Star Maa for official confirmation.