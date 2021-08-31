Check Shanmukh Jaswanth’s Practice For Bigg Boss Entry

Look How Shanmukh Jaswanth is Practicing to Enter Bigg Boss House in Mahesh StyleTelugu audience are just a few days away from watching the grand premiere show of most popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. All the confirmed contestants are already put under quarantine by the makers of the show. As per the reports, the contestants are quarantined in Park Hyatt and Taj Deccan and another luxurious hotel across Hyderabad.

The list of confirmed contestants from the industry sources includes Priyanka Singh, Anee Master, Natraj master, Lobo, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi and some others. While everyone are enjoying their quarantine time to the most possible extent, Shanmukh Jaswanth is seriously practicing his entry song to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Earlier, we already have mentioned to you the entry songs on which the contestants are going to perform during their entry to the show. If you haven’t read it yet- click here

Sources claimed that Shannu is going to perform ‘Who are you’ song from ‘1 Nenokkadine’ movie. While practicing the steps for the song, Shanmukh is trying to resemble Prince Mahesh Babu and his attitude. In the leaked video we can see him trying hard for his grand entry.

However, we have to wait and watch the episode to know whether Shannu impresses the Television audience like his YouTube subscribers.