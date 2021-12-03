Check Out The Whopping Prize Money For Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is heading towards the grand finale. The contestants in the house are giving their best to win a ticket to the grand finale. According to sources, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be held on December 19. Are you curious to know who will be the winner of season 5? There are debates going on in social media platforms over which contestant will win the trophy. VJ Sunny is the frontrunner to be walking the trophy while a few others say that Shanmukh Jaswanth will win the show. However, it won't be surprising if there is a tie between them. On the other hand, there are many rumors also going around about the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 prize money.

Are you wanting to know how much money will Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner get? Then check this out. According to reports, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner will receive a trophy, cash prize of 50 lakh rupees, and a 300-yard flat worth 25 lakhs. As a result, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu are following the same procedure as in Season 4. Netizens are expressing their own opinion over the prize money. And reports state that the chief guest could be Chiranjeevi again. Let's wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.