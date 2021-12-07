Check Out The Positions Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants

The countdown to the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale has begun. There are eleven days to go and six contestants are remaining in the glass house. The battle for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 title begins today.

The nominated contestants for the final week of elimination are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sunny, Siri, Maanas, and Kajal. According to the unofficial poll on social media platforms, Kajal might get a red card this week. Talking about the positions of contestants in the final week...Sunny remains at the top, Shannu is in the second place, and the other contestant places are getting shuffled each day based on votes.

Female contestant Siri might enter the grand finale. At present, there is no serious task happening in the Bigg Boss house, but in yesterday's task, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to rank the contestants where Kajal and Shannu had an argument. However, according to the audience ranking of the contestants, the top three contestants are Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and Sreerama Chandra.

Check out the positions

Sunny-1

Shanmukh Jaswanth- 2

Sreerama Chandra- 3

Maanas- 4

Siri- 5