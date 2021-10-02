Check Out The Changes in Bigg Boss Tamil 5 House

One more day to go for Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. Kamal Hasaan has a special fan base for his own style of hosting the show. The audience are excited to watch Kamla Hasaan on the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 stage. The show will kick start on October 3 at 6 pm, which will air on Vijay TV and Disney + Hot Star. The weekday and weekend timings are not yet announced. There is a rumor that the show makers might change the timing from 10 pm to 11 pm like in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. As per the report, the audience will witness good stuff in season 5 more than in other seasons. The contestants who are entering the house are almost all top celebrities. The shooting of the pilot episode has been started today and contestants handed over their phones.

There is a buzz that this time in Bigg Boss Tamil 5, there will be no swimming pool. They replaced the jail in place of a swimming pool. A few more changes took place in the house, like the captaincy room. Should wait and watch what more changes the makers made. Do not miss to catch the pilot episode tomorrow at 6 pm. If you miss it, then check out Sakahi Post for updates.