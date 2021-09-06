Check The First Nominations Process of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

The most popular Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has just started and the contestants are having fun during the first episode. However, Bigg Boss is not so cool watching housemates enjoying. So, he brought up the nomination process on the second day itself. Here is a promo released by the Star Maa where the contestants are seen nominating their opponents.

The video starts with the Bigg Boss voice, informing the contestants to start the nomination process. In the garden area, a dustbin and 19 trash covers for each contestant. The participants were asked to nominate two contestants whom they wanted to get evicted by throwing their trash covers in the bin.

As per our sources, Anchor Ravi, Natraj Master, RJ Kajal, Sarayu, Hamida and Jaswanth are the nominated contestants to get eliminated in the first week of Bigg Boss season 5. However, we have to wait and watch the episode to know the details of nominated participants.