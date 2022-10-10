Chalaki Chanti's Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 6 

Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The show has been receiving a lukewarm response from all quarters.

Last night, Jabardasth comedian Chalaki Chanti was eliminated from the show, as he failed to garner enough votes from the viewers to survive in the house. The other reason could be that Chanti had stated in a previous episode that he wants to leave the house.

Bigg Boss doesn't spare the contestants who don't want to stay in the house. No wonder Chanti has been shown the exit door.

Talking about his earnings, Chanti was paid Rs 50,000 per week during his stay in the house.

So, the total earnings from the show for five weeks are estimated to be more than Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the official earnings are yet to be known.

In the meantime, take a look at Chanti's few pictures from Bigg Boss house: