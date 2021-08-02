Chakravarthy Chandrachud Creates Record on Bigg Boss

If there's one entertainment show that has been trending on social media for a long time, then, it will be Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 8. The much awaited finals of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is all set to take place on August 8, 2021. Only a few days are left for the grand finale, Bigg Boss viewers are betting big time on who will be declared as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

The general consensus is that it will obviously be Aravind KP, who became extremely popular across the Karnataka region through the show. Ever since his stint on Bigg Boss, Aravind KP has been on top of social media trends. On the other hand, Chakravarthy fans seem to be missing him badly on social media. Are you wondering, what record Chakravarthy has created in the Bigg Boss house? Well, read on to find out.

If you recall, in one of the episodes, Kichcha Sudeep said that Chakravarthy Chandrachud is the first wild card contestant from among all the seasons to have survived for the longest time in the house. However, Bigg Boss viewers are not happy with Sudeep's appreciation. They argue that the makers failed to evict weak contestants. They also accuse the Bigg Boss makers of repeatedly saving Chakravarthy each time he was nominated despite his poor performance in the game.

Bigg Boss viewers say that there's nothing great about him that Sudeep should rave about him so much to make him feel good. Chakravarthy entered Bigg Boss as a wild card contestant, stayed for the longest time in the house. In any season, Bigg Boss eliminates wild card contestants within a few weeks after their entry in the house. However, Chakravarthy stayed longer than expected in the house. That way Chakravarthy has created his own record in Kannada Bigg Boss 8 even though he was eliminated last week.