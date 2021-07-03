Chakravarthy Chandrachud Eliminated From Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to back to the show in tonight’s episode. The promo of tonight’s episode went viral on all social media platforms. If you are looking who would get eliminated from the show this week.

Then, you guys landed on the right page. According to reliable sources, Chakravarthy Chandrachud will be eliminated from the show in tomorrow's episode.

It is being said on social media, Chakravarthy Chandrachud seem to have confirmed his elimination via Instagram.

He is said to be posted on social “Thanks for the love and Support”. We don’t know how far this news contains truth. Before jumping to any conclusion, let’s wait for today or tomorrow's episode to know the truth of Chakravarthy Chandrachud’s elimination.

CC got eliminated from the show.

From sources#BBK8 — 👑 Chinmay Swaroop 👑 (@iChinmaySwaroop) July 3, 2021