Celebrities Rumoured to Enter Bigg Boss 15 Under Wild Card

For the first time in the Hindi Bigg Boss show, there are more wild card entries than contestants. The Bigg Boss Hindi makers are eliminating contestants who entered the house at the beginning of the show to bring in new contestants via wild card entry.

In today's episode, Neha, Vishal, and Jay got red cards from the show makers. This is the first time in Bigg Boss history that three contestants were eliminated at once. With this episode, it became clear that Hindi Bigg Boss house is highly unpredictable when it comes to eliminations. So we can say that Bigg Boss makers are adding spice to the show by bringing on board controversial contestants via wild card entry.

So far, contestants who have entered the show via wild card include Rajiv, Neha, Raqesh, Devoleena, Rakhi, Rashami, and Ritesh. It is known that Raqesh walked out of the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house due to health issues while Neha got evicted this week. Now the rumours are rife that Vidhi and Donal will make re-entry into the glass house. Meanwhile, other big celebrities who are expected to enter the house are Moose Jattana and Shivin Narang. Let us wait and watch what are the makers planning to woo back audience and up TRP ratings.