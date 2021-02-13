Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Five Teleplays About Love And Longing On Zee Theatre

Zee Theatre celebrates Valentine’s Day with five teleplays that insightfully explore the many shades of love. The plots have humour, irony and even suspense as they explore human relationships from different perspectives.

1. The Relationship Agreement

The play is a light-hearted comment on modern love and is about a young couple that draws up a relationship contract to avoid complications. Things get even more convoluted when their parents meet each other on social media and start dating. Will the young couple be able to sort their issues and stick to the agreement? Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava, the teleplay stars Sumona Chakravarty, Sajeel Parakh, Darius Shroff and Pheroza Mody.

Watch this play on Tatasky Theatre on 12th February at 2pm and 6pm, on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active on 14th February at 2pm and 6pm / on Airtel Spotlight on 14th February at 6pm



2. Mushk

Mushk is the story of a reclusive genius writer and a journalist who visits her house to conduct an interview. Paring away each other’s lies and evasions, their interaction reveals an increasingly complex pattern in an apparently simple melody. Through the story, the characters realize the meaning of love and that things are not really as they seem. The teleplay is directed by Kanwal Khoosat and stars two of the most versatile actors from across the border – Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha.

Watch this play on Tatasky Theatre on 13th February at 2pm and 6pm



3. Panchi Aise Aate Hain

Panchi Aise Aate Hain is the Hindi adaptation of ‘Ashi Pakhare Yeti’. Arun, the Sutradhar of the play and a young traveller stumbles into the Shukla residence and gets entangled in the family’s life. The Shuklas are trying hard to marry off their daughter Saru and constant rejections have forced the girl to try harder to impress every new groom that she has to meet. Arun is affected by this routine and attempts to solve it once and for all. Directed by Ishan Trivedi, the plays stars Ratan Rajput, Amol Parasher, Deepak Qazir, Vibha Chibber, Sandeep Dhabale and Vinnay Vishwaa.

Watch this play on Tatasky Theatre on 14th February at 2pm and 6pm



4. Kahani Mitra Ki

Based on Vijay Tendulkar’s path-breaking Marathi classic ‘Mitrachi Goshta’, this play is set in the pre-Independence era and begins with a conventional relationship between Bapu and Mitra on a college campus. Soon however, a complicated love triangle develops between Bapu, Mitra and Nama, her love interest. These innocent teenagers then get caught up in a web of their own chaotic feelings and an inevitable tragedy follows. Directed by Akash Khurana, the plays stars Sayalee Phatak, Parna Pethe, Abhay Mahajan, Om Bhutkar and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Watch this play on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active on 13th February at 2pm and 6pm



5. Piya Behrupiya

A translation of Shakespeare’s rib-tickling comedy ‘Twelfth Night’, this teleplay is set to foot tapping, folk fusion music and tells the story of unrequited love – Duke Orsino’s for Olivia, Olivia’s for Cesario and Cesario’s, who is in fact Viola in a man’s disguise, for the Duke. Directed by Atul Kumar, the plays stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Amitosh Nagpal, Sagar Deshmukh, Mansi Multani, Mantra Mugdh, Gagan Riar, Neha Saraf, Trupti Khamkar and Saurabh Nayar.

Watch this play on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active on 14th February at 2pm