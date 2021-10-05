Celebrate Dussehra With Zee Telugu’s Dasara Dosti & Rowdy Gari Pellam Launch

Different cultures in India celebrate the elaborate Navaratri festival in their own unique ways. It is called Dasha-Hara in the North. Vijayadashami in the South, and Durgotsava in the East. In any case, the cause for the celebration is one – to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. To add cheer to the celebrations, Zee Telugu, one of the leading entertainment channels, is all set to telecast the special show ‘Dasara Dosti’ on 10th October at 6:00 PM followed by the launch of the fiction show titled ‘Rowdy Gari Pellam’ on 11th October at 12 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

The auspicious festivity will bring all of the audience’s favourite artists together to celebrate amidst spectacular songs and dance with sheer merriment. The ‘Dasara Dosti’ event will be hosted by the exuberant Sreemukhi. Vaishnav Tej, one of the Tollywood industry’s dynamic personalities and the charismatic actor Roshan Srikanth will grace the event. On a special day, audiences can cheer to the tunes of the iconic song ‘Soundarya Lahari’ while Roshan will dance along with the lead female artists of the channel. The jamboree includes an exceptional dance by the leading ladies of the channel performing on the Navadurga theme and a Suryakantham-fame Prajwal PD solo classical dance, followed by a puppet dance by Anusha, Prajwal, Kaushal, and Pandu as a special tribute to the ace choreographer and director Prabhu Deva.

We have enjoyed shows of all genres, starting with sophisticated love relationships followed by showcasing dynamics between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law and fantasy shows. Just when one thought the Atha-Kodalu trend was nearing its end, Zee Telugu introduces another inimitable offering, 'Rowdy Gari Pellam', that revamps the basic dimensions between them in an all-new, never-seen-before manner. Set in the backdrop of Kurnool, Eeshwari (Ameetha) are a wonderful daughter, a responsible teacher, and an admirable human being. She believes relationships are everything. However, destiny has other plans for her. Eeshwari will get married to Shiva (Aadarsh), who is deeply devoted to his aunt, Ammaji (Sujatha). Ammaji is a matriarch and the head of her family. She is also the head of the village and does not take ‘no’ for an answer. Ammaji is willing to go to any extent to own power. Will she be able to tackle Eeshwari, who will turn into a torchbearer for her family and the one who is willing to partake in this power play? What happens when two strong-headed women stand against each other and play the power-hunger game? Tune-in to 'Rowdy Gari Pellam’ starting 11th October at 12 PM

