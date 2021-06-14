Catch the double dose of Sunday entertainment with Zee Telugu

Zee Telugu always intends to entertain its audience with a multi-dimensional package of engaging serials, super hits movies and fun reality shows. The channel is all prepared to amaze its viewers on June 20th with its exclusively curated content consisting of the World Television Premiere of ‘Rang De’ and launching the new non-fiction series ‘Super Serial Championship – Season 3’.

Begin the evening at 5:30 PM with the television premiere of family entertainer ‘Rang De’ directed by Venky Atluri and the film stars Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The rom-com follows the life of a whiner, Arjun (Nithiin) and his problems with his childhood friend Anupama (Keerthy Suresh). As a kid, Arjun feels loved by his family and his neighbours. However, his popularity almost instantly vanishes with the arrival of Anu. His disdain for Anu only grows stronger as it is established that the latter is a better person in every conceivable aspect compared to him. At times, even smart people act dumb. Anu is no different, she perceives every action that Arjun does to spite her as an expression of love. She even goes on to marry Arjun, despite his open hostility and strong objections. What happens when she is tired of his derisiveness and decides to give him a taste of his own medicine?

Commenting on his journey Nithiin said, “Rang De is a film that I enjoyed working on. I made friends like Keerthy Suresh and director, Venky Atluri while working on the film. The fun we had on screen will entertain you as well. I can't thank enough maestro like PC Sreeram for working with us and Devi Sri Prasad, who scored very good tunes. It is a wholesome family film for every one of you to enjoy. Please watch our film on Sunday at 5:30 PM on Zee Telugu and enjoy.”

To further spice up the evening, the Mega launch of the new season of ‘Super Serial Championship’ at 8 PM. Following the success of the first two seasons, this season, families from fifteen of the channel’s fiction shows including Rama Sakkani Seetha, Oohalu Gusagusalade, Gundamma Katha, Inti Guttu, Mithai Kottu Chittemma, Vaidehi Parinayam, Hitler Gari Pellam, Krishna Tulasi, Radhamma Kuthuru, Naga Bhairavi, No.1 Kodalu, Trinayani, Prema Entha Madhuram, Kalyana Vaibhogam and Suryakantham will battle it out to win the title of Super Serial Championship season 3 from 27th June i.e every Sunday at 9 pm. Every episode is action-packed as participants are put through four rigorous rounds. Hosted by the jubilant Pradeep Machiraju, the series is a platform that is synonymous with the idea of togetherness; teams from across shows compete in a high-powered environment as each participant faces the test of time, patience, and team spirit.

This Sunday, June 20th, allow Zee Telugu to engross your mind between 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm