Bumper Offer To Shanmukh, Credits Goes to Bigg Boss: Deets Inside

Shanmukh Jaswanth of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is one of the strongest contestants in the house right now. With just a few days to go for the grand finale, grapevine has it that Shanmukh will surely be among the two finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Shanmukh's dream is to become a successful actor in Tollywood.

After the smash hit of his popular web series Software Developer, Shanmukh got a couple of offers but they were nothing to write home about. Now, the latest news doing the rounds is that a noted filmmaker is planning to rope in Shanmukh as the lead actor in his film.

So far, the details of the Tollywood director's name is under wraps. The Telugu filmmaker is said to have decided to work with Shanmukh looking at his fan following outside the show. Shanmukh has become a household name through Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Shanmukh getting a chance to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor is no feat and the credit must entirely go to 'Bigg Boss'. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.