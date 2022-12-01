Bullies Don't Win in Real Life: Priyanka's Family on BB16

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 never misses the opportunity to be in the news. It is one of the longest-running shows on Colors TV. Every season, the show makers come up with new contestants and new tasks.

All seasons of Bigg Boss Hindi have been massively successful. Bigg Boss is known for fights, arguments and bullying. The same is happening in Bigg Boss 16, especially with the popular contestant Priyanka.

The housemates are bullying Priyanka in the house, much to the anger of her family members. Priyanka's brother has slammed her fellow contestants over the issue. He penned a special note for her sister. Here's the tweet for you: