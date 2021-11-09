BTS To Perform Butter Remix With Megan Thee Stallion At The AMAs

BTS recently announced that they will be performing at the 2021 American Music Awards. It comes as amazing news for the fans as they were waiting for the group to make an appearance at the award show. But that isn’t it, there’s more to this exciting news!

The band confirmed via Twitter on November 9 at 12 a.m. KST that they will perform their smash track "Butter" live with Megan Thee Stallion at this year's American Music Awards. It will be live on the day of the award show. That means ARMYs can enjoy BTS performance ahead of the band’s much-awaited concert in LA.

In August, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS collaborated on a remix of "Butter," which was released after much anticipation. When the group was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly's Sustainable Development Goals Moment, they visited Megan.

This time BTS is nominated for three awards at the American Music Awards – Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song (Butter) and their first-ever Artist of the Year nomination. On the other hand, Megan Thee Stallion is up for three categories – Favorite Hip-Hop album, Favorite female Hip-Hop artist and Favorite trending song.

The American Music Awards 2021 will air on November 21 at 8 p.m. ET.