BTS Jungkook GQ Cover Sold Out

BTS member Jungkook is one of the most popular K-pop idols of all time. His power is unmatchable and he proved it yet again with the latest GQ Korea shoot. The magazine did a cover photoshoot with the band and also announced the release of individual versions.

The outlet announced its collaboration with BTS and gave the details regarding the pre-orders. As per the official announcement, the septet's special cover photo edition will be available online starting December 10 and will be in stores starting December 21. ARMYs have already started placing the orders for the magazine.

Also Read: BTS V Instagram King, Smashes Angelina Jolie's Records

All the members look handsome as ever in the group photo cover and also in their individual photos. We will be getting one group and seven individual covers of the GQ Korea magazine.

While all 8 covers look stunning, it was Jungkook’s edition that got the most attention. His version got sold out the fastest on Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce platform, Shopee Philippines. There will be no questioning as to why his version was the fastest to sell out as you see this picture here:

The Euphoria and Still with You singer looks absolutely dashing in this side profile donning a black turtle-neck, with mint-grey hair, while also showing off his piercings. He looks pretty intimidating here.