BREAKING: Top Contestant Exits Bigg Boss Tamil 5?

Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The audience is yet to get used to the new house set and the contestants. The show is yet to pick up TRPs as this is only the beginning.

It’s been just one week that the show went on air. We are hearing reports that Namitha Marimuthu has walked out of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. The exact reason for her sudden exit is yet to be known.

It is worth mentioning here that the promo of Bigg Boss Tamil episode tonight will be unleashed in a couple of hours from now. The show makers will give a peek into how Kamal Haasan grilled the contestants over their performance over the past one week.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that this week will be no elimination as the makers want to give ample time to the contestants to settle down in the Bigg Boss house.

Besides, viewers felt the content on Bigg Boss Tamil 5 was a wee bit heavy on the emotional side and want some fun stuff in the coming days. Let's see what the Vijay TV has planned for Bigg Boss Tamil viewers.