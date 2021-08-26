Breaking News: Quarantined Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Tests COVID Positive, Says Buzz

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: is the talk of the town ever since Star Maa announced they were starting a new season. Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna is making a grand comeback to the small screen to enthrall of us yet again with the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Yes. The show is all set to begin in the first week of September.

Talking about the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 confirmed contestants Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. As Sakshi Post mentioned earlier, the above-mentioned contestants were moved to quarantine for a period until Sep 5 as a part of COVID protocol. After they finish isolation, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants will have to undergo RTPCR test to ensure they are safe to enter the glass house.

However, the latest buzz doing the rounds that reached our ears is that that one of the finalized Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants is appeared to have tested positive for coronavirus. But, so far, the show makers haven't officially confirmed this news.

The identity of the contestant is not known yet. We are waiting for an official confirmation regarding the news and will be back soon to update you. So, stay tuned to Sakshi Post and subscribe to our notifications for all the quick updates if you are a Bigg Boss addict like us.