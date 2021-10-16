BREAKING: Lobo Eliminated From Bigg Boss House, Sent To Secret Room

Hello Bigg Boss Telugu viewers, the weekend is here and Nagarjuna is all set to lecture contestants of Bigg Boss Season 5. He is also expected to evict one of the contestants from the house.

Against this backdrop, Star Maa has released a promo of today's episode in which Siri, Sreerama Chandra, Anee Master were seen being reprimanded by host Nagarjuna.

Now, the makers of the show have shared another new promo in which Nagarjuna calls all the contestants to the confession room. There, Nagarjuna asks the housemates to name one contestant, who they think doesn't deserve to stay in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Preeti Anshu Wild Card Entry News Fake!

He later announces that 4 housemates do not want Priya to be in the house and four have voted for Lobo to leave the house.

Bigg Boss, then opens the house door and asks the contestants to choose one person who they think should be sent out of the BB house. As per the latest buzz, contestants chose Lobo for elimination from the house.

However, industry sources say that Lobo is not eliminated and has been sent to the secret room giving him a special power. Let's wait and watch the episode for official confirmation.