Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Sudeepa Eliminated, See Housemate's Reaction

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Sudeepa was eliminated from the house in the sixth week. After coming out of the house, she said that she is very happy for meeting Nagarjuna once again. She said that due to COVID-19, people have been stuck to their houses. She said that she stayed in Bigg Boss house and dealt with so many people. Sudeepa said that her husband told her that she will come out of the house just after two weeks but she stayed till sixth week. Her journey till now was so cute. Nagarjuna and Sudeepa became so emotional after seeing the video of Sudeepa.

The housemates became so emotional after Sudeepa left the house. Bala Aditya cried when Sudeepa was leaving the house. We all know that Sudeepa and Bala Aditya share a very close relationship.

Now, the netizens are saying that Revanth is the most happiest person after Sudeepa's exit.

Here are netizen's reactions.

