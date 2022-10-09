Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: In the fifth round of elimination, Chalaki Chanti was eliminated from the house. For the last three days, Chalaki Chanti was feeling home sick and was not performing well in the Bigg Boss house. In Saturday's episode as well, Chalaki Chanti said that he is a flop contestant. He said that he didn't give his best in the early weeks of the show. After the elimination of Chalaki Chanti, some of the netizens are saying that the makers wantedly eliminated Chanti as he was not performing well in the show.

In Today's episode, everyone in the house felt bad when Chalaki Chanti was eliminated. Two nominated contestants - Inaya and Chanti were left then Nagarjuna asked them to dip their hands in the paint; who gets red colour will be eliminated. Chalaki Chanti gets red colour and he is eliminated from the house. After coming on to the stage, Chalaki Chanti said that he won the hearts of the contestants and audiences.

After coming out of the show, he meets Nagarjuna and he asks Chalaki Chanti to give marks. He gave less than 35 marks to Arjun, Sudeepa, Rohith, Raj and Keerthy.

Chalaki Chanti gave Surya, Srihan, Faima, Revanth and Marina more than 75 percent of marks.

He gave more than 90 marks to Adi Reddy, Geethu and Bala Aditya and told them to play their game.

