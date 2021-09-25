Bollywood Actor To Host Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

Our beloved actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'. If you are wondering, which Bollywood actor is going to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

We would like to tell you that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is likely to appear as a guest in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 episode tonight.

Yes, Aamir Khan is expected to grace Bigg Boss with the entire team of Sekhar Kammula's recently released Telugu movie, Love Story.

The film features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Last night, Aamir Khan was seen at Love Story success bash with Nagarjuna and the rest of the team.

Reports are doing the rounds that the entire Love Story team and Aamir Khan may appear as guests on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 weekend episode. So observers say that Aamir Khan may likely host the show. It is worth mentioning here that Aamir was also seen at the pre-release event during which he said that he invited himself to the event.

Talking about the show, Lahari and Priya are in danger zone as per unofficial polls. All nominated contestants are said to have garnered equal votes and it's hard to predict who would get out of the house next week.

Who do you think will get eliminated in tonight's episode? Let us know in the comments section below.