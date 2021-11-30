BJP MLA Raja Singh Reacts to Anchor Ravi Shocking Elimination

Looks like the buzz surrounding Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Anchor Ravi's elimination refuses to die anytime soon.

Anchor Ravi is a familiar face and was a popular name on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 which is underway. BB viewers expected that Ravi would reach the top five in finals. To everyone's surprise, Bigg Boss makers eliminated Ravi from the show.

Ravi's unexpected elimination has raised many eyebrows and sparked debates on social media. Bigg Boss viewers are asking for proof of Ravi's votes and other contestants' votes.

Now, BJP MLA Raja Singh has reacted to Ravi's elimination, he said that Bigg Boss makers have purposely sent him out of the house.

What message are they trying to deliver to the viewers through the show? He also said he is planning to write a letter to Amit Shah to ban Hindi and Telugu Bigg Boss. Ravi's elimination has become a big mystery for the viewers.