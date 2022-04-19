Bindu Madhavi Unstoppable in Bigg Boss Nonstop House

Apr 19, 2022, 16:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bindhu Madhavi is winning the hearts of the audiences with her stunning performance in Bigg Boss Non-Stop. She has got a huge fan following and Bigg Boss fans are thinking that she will be one of the finalists of the show. In a recent episode, Bindhu Madhavi said that she will fight like a man, fight like a woman and also fight like a transgender. After listening to this dialogue from Bindhu Madhavi, everyone is singing praises for the attitude of Bindhu Madhavi. See how netizens are reacting to the dialogue by Bindhu Madhavi.

 


