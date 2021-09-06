Biggest Disadvantage For Shanmukh And Siri in Bigg Boss Telugu 5

The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 made a grand entry into the glass house on Sunday amid much fanfare. The supporters, friends and fans of the celebrity contestants have also become super excited to see their dear ones on the most watched TV reality show. Contestants like Anchor Ravi, Artist Priya, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Lahari Shari, VJ Sunny, Lobo, Siri Hanumanth have a huge fan following on social media as well as familiar to the Telugu audience.

Though the Telugu audience receives the contestants without any bias, there are favourites too depending on their popularity. Now, it appears popular Youtubers Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanumanth may be in a bit of pickle. There is no doubt the two are quite famous. However, there is a hitch. Curious much? Read on...

Both these contestants have common friends, fans and supporters. Are you wondering why will that be a disadvantage for them? Wait, there's more to come. But first, for the unversed, let me tell you both Siri Hanumanth and Shanmukh Jaswanth work for Infinitum Media Solutions and the top Youtuber platform will be supporting both of them. There is no problem if either Shanmukh or Siri is in the nominations. A problem would arise only after if both the contestants get nominated for eviction. Then, their common friends would surely be in a dilemma over who to vote.

However, that dilemma may not be there as of now as we have learnt from sources that both of them are not in nominations this week. We have to wait and see what the results would be in a situation when both Siri and Shannu get nominated at the same time.

