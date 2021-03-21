Bigg Boss Winner Rubina Comeback In Shakti-Astiva Ke Ehsaas Kii

Bigg Boss 14 winner and the most popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik is making her comeback as Saumya in her most awaited TV series Shakti-Astiva Ke Ehsaas Kii. Earlier, Rubina Dilaik had left the audience many hints on social media of her comeback on Shakti. After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina featured in a song titled 'Marjaneya ' with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' currently stars Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. Now, Rubina may make a comeback in the same role, but the makers have not spoken about Vivian Dsena’s comeback, who played Harman Singh, Saumya’s husband.

In Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina played the role of a transgender, which earned her good response for her role. She was first seen in the show back in 2016 and continued working in it as the lead actress till 2020. Then she left the series for Bigg Boss 14.