Bigg Boss Winner Kaushal Manda Finally Grabs Movie 3 Years After Reality Show

Kaushal Manda, the former contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is in the low phase of his career. Kaushal was featured in many movies before he was part of the show. Post the show, Kaushal did not appear in a single movie. Kaushal fans were eagerly waiting for him to mak ehis grand comeback a hero on the big screen.

Finally, Kaushal Manda has spilled beans about his film. Kaushal has officially announced that his upcoming film is titled ‘Right’ and the shooting of the film will commence from today. Here’s the post put out by the actor:

The film is directed by Shankar and it is co-prodced by Mahankali Diwakar, Lukalapu Madhu. More details about the film are awaited.