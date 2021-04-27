Bigg Boss: Why is Colors Kannada Silent on Sudeep's Health?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has been grabbing the headlines ever since its launch. This is perhaps the first time in Bigg Boss history, the show organizers have continued the show without a host for two weeks.

Generally, show makers wouldn’t be okay if an actor refused to host the show for two weeks owing to other engagements. They will think of a replacement for the host but Colors Kannada seem to be different as they are waiting for Sudeep’s arrival.

The makers know the exact reason why Sudeep is skipping the show. But, the question is why they are not revealing it to the viewers and contestants. Some of the show lovers are raising concerns on social media ovsr why the Bigg Boss makers are not giving a clear picture about Sudeep’s health. Why they are keeping it so confidential.

Some of them have even started assuming that Sudeep could have contracted COVID and is in quarantine recuperating.

We don’t really know yet whether Sudeep is really down with common flu COVID or some other health issues. But, Bigg Boss makers not giving a clarity on host Sudeep’s health to both viewers as well as contestants has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. It remains to be seen whether Sudeep will host the show this weekend or not as Karnataka has imposed a lockdown in the state for another two weeks. Let’s wait and watch how the show will turn out in the next few days.