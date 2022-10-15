Bigg Boss Warns Geetu Royal - Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 contestant Geetu's Royal name has been strongly heard across social media platforms. She was not familiar to the audience when she entered the house. Weeks later, however, she has become pretty popular on the back of her performance.

She has also been a head-turner, thanks to the constant fights with her fellow housemates. We learn from our sources that Bigg Boss has called Geetu Royal to the confession room to show her clips where her behaviour is deemed to be rude.

Bigg Boss is said to have asked Geetu Royal to mind her behaviour and ordered her to play the game according to the rule book. Whether Geetu Royal changes her strategy after the big warning from Bigg Boss or not has to be seen. What Nagarjuna is going to tell Geetu this weekend will also be an exciting segment. Will the host, too, admonish Geetu Royal? If you are waiting to know what is in store, don't miss watching the weekend episodes. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.