Bigg Boss Viewers Slam Star Maa Over Gender Disparity

As we all know that Sunday is the nomination day and Sakshi Post has already updated you that Hamida was eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house. Hamida becomes the fourth female contestant to get eliminated and the fifth housemate of the season to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss fans expect that Hamida got evicted from the show due to the lack of performance in the tasks given to her. Hamida only concentrated on having a love track with Sreerama Chandra and stopped playing her game in tasks which is why the makers of the show had no other option left but to eliminate her.

However, BB viewers alleged gender disparity by Star Maa after Hamida's elimination and slammed the makers of Bigg Boss for doing this. Though there are an equal number of men and women in the house at the launch of the show, they continuously eliminated female contestants which had created a bad impact on the show.

In the fourth week, they eliminated Natraj Master, and this week BB fans expected Jessie or Vishwa to come out of the show, but the show makers had shown gender discrimination and eliminated Hamida.