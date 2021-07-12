Bigg Boss Viewers Hail Sudeep's Fairness, Call Him Best Host

Kichcha Sudeep is the flavor of the season, thanks to his stint on the small screen. If you have been following the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Kannada, then, you would know what we are talking about. Sudeep's hosting skills can make his fans and Bigg Boss viewers glued to their TV sets.

For the past few days, Netizens are complaining on social media that Bigg Boss Kannada makers are showing partiality towards a few select contestants especially, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. Colors Kannada makers might have their own favorites but Sudeep doesn’t have any favorites, all contestants are equal to him.

In last night’s episode, Sudeep lashed out at Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, and Chakravarthy because of their attitude in the house.

Netizens say that Aravind and Divya are aware about their fan following and popularity outside the house and that is the reason why they are overconfident in the house. This been pointed out by Bigg Boss viewers on several occasions and show host Sudeep seems to have clipped their wings and asked them to maintain low profile in the house.

Netizens have now heaped praises on Sudeep for his hosting skills, they also thanked and appreciated him for treating all the contestants equally. They went on to brand him the best host they ever had. Once again, Sudeep has proved that he is the best to host Kannada Bigg Boss. Yes, we can’t imagine the show without him.