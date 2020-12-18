Bigg Boss Viewers' Choice: This Popular Contestant Hot FavouriteTo Win BB Telugu Season 4

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu makers are gearing up to host the grand finale of the most watched TV reality show. While elaborate arrangements are being made to make it a grand event, there is a possibility of the do being subdued considering the COVID norms in place. The season 8 of Bigg Boss Telugu took place for over 100 days and after elimination of contestants week after week and wild card entries and guest contestants to enthuse the inmates in the house, the show is finally reaching its end. All eyes are on the final five who have managed to survive eviction and secure a berth among the finalists. But who will win Bigg Boss 4 Telugu? Although the show makers must have got some idea going by the vote count and popularity of the contestants inside the house, anything could happen on Bigg Boss.

But if you are one of those who has watched every episode of Bigg Boss Telugu from start till now, then even you would have your personal favourite right?

You have seen all your favourite celebrities up, close and personal on the show. Know their behaviour and by now you would have made up your mind as to who is the most deserving candidate to win Bigg Boss 4.

We thought why not ask a few people who watch Bigg Boss regularly and track social media trends and understand the general public sentiment on who will win the show. And guess whose name is the popular choice? Well, no prizes for guessing the hot favourite of the Bigg Boss viewers. Yes your guess is as good as mine. He is none other than Abijeet!

