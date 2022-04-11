Bigg Boss Ultimate Winner Prize Money

Silamnaran's Tamil Bigg Boss Ultimate ended on a grand note last night. The winner of the show is none other than Balaji Murugadoss. This did not come as a surprise as everyone predicted about his win. Bala, as he is fondly called by his housemates, was able to clinch the title after garnering huge votes from the viewers.

Balaji Murugadoss also surpassed other top five finalists like Thamarai, Julie, Abhirami, Ramya Pandiyan, Vanitha, Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy to become the winner of the show. Actor Simbu declared Balaji Murugadoss as the winner of the show along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs.

The total earnings of Balaji Murugadoss is said to be around Rs 50 lakhs including his weekly remuneration. Niroop ended up the first runner-up of the Bigg Boss Ultimate while Ramya Pandian was chosen as the second runner-up.

The first digital version of Bigg Boss Ultimate in Tamil turned out to be an instant hit on the OTT. Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is expected to go on floors sometime in June. But we are not sure if Kamal Haasan will be available as host for the new season.

Also Read: Mumaith Khan Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu OTT



Stay tuned for updates